MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Orders and Strategic ...

Consolidated Orders: $936 million, up 2.4% year-over-year on a reported basis, up 3.5% on an organic basis.

Consolidated Backlog: $758 million, up 9.2% year-over-year, up 10.9% from the start of fiscal 2025.

Consolidated Net Sales: $862 million, down 6.1% year-over-year on a reported basis, down 5.3% organically.

Consolidated Gross Margin: 39%, flat compared to the prior year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $21 million.

Share Repurchase: Approximately 1.5 million shares for $44 million.

Net-Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 2.84 turns.

Americas Contract Segment Net Sales: $455 million, down 7% organically year-over-year.

Americas Contract Segment Orders: Just under $513 million, up 5.7% organically year-over-year.

Americas Contract Segment Operating Margin: 3.8%, adjusted 9.5%.

International Contract and Specialty Segment Net Sales: $214 million, down 6.5% on a reported basis, down 6.3% organically year-over-year.

International Contract and Specialty Segment Orders: $234 million, up 2.7% on a reported basis, up 3.1% organically year-over-year.

International Contract and Specialty Segment Operating Margin: 4.4%, adjusted 7.9%.

Retail Segment Net Sales: $193 million, down 2.8% on a reported basis, flat organically year-over-year.

Retail Segment Orders: $189 million, down 4.7% on a reported basis, down 1.6% organically year-over-year.

Retail Segment Operating Margin: 2.3%, adjusted 2.8%.

Full Year Adjusted Earnings Guidance: $2.20 per share.

Second Quarter Net Sales Guidance: $950 million to $990 million.

Second Quarter Adjusted Diluted Earnings Guidance: $0.51 to $0.57 per share.

Release Date: September 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) reported a 2.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated orders, indicating improving demand.

The company launched several initiatives to support its contract business and meet evolving client needs.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) introduced new flagship locations in London and New York, enhancing customer experience.

The company launched dozens of new products and sustainable materials, reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) was certified as a 2024 US Great Place to Work, highlighting a positive work environment.

Negative Points

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter decreased by 6.1% year-over-year.

Operating margin for the Americas Contract segment dropped to 3.8% from 8.4% in the prior year.

The Retail segment faced a tepid demand environment, with new orders down 4.7% year-over-year.

Customers have increased the time between order entry and requested shipment times, pushing revenue into subsequent quarters.

The company is experiencing a shift in business and product mix, which is keeping a lid on gross margin performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on your view on margins for the second half and what's driving the softer margins in the second quarter? A: Jeff Stutz, CFO: We expect improvements in labor and overhead efficiency due to increased order activity. However, this is offset by a shift in business and product mix, particularly moving out of higher-margin retail sales. Additionally, marketing spend for cyber promotions is front-loaded, but the associated revenue will be split between Q2 and Q3.

Q: Are you seeing any positive outlook in the retail market for the coming quarters? A: Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail: We are optimistic about retail demand trends. The recent interest rate cut should boost consumer confidence. Our marketing spend was down 11% in Q1, but orders were only down 1.6%, indicating a positive relationship. We plan to increase advertising spend in Q2 to capitalize on the cyber promotional period.

Q: Why are customers asking for delivery further away from the order date? Is this an ongoing trend? A: John Michael, President of Americas Contract: Larger projects, which have increased significantly, typically have longer lead times. Additionally, clients are getting orders in earlier to ensure delivery times are met due to longer construction project timelines. This trend has been ongoing since COVID, with backlog now accounting for 10-12 weeks of revenue.

Q: What industry groups are driving the order growth in North America Contract? A: John Michael, President of Americas Contract: Financial services, banking, pharma, public sector, healthcare, and technology sectors are driving growth. Notably, Northern California was one of the strongest performing regions this past quarter.

Q: Can you provide an update on integrating Knoll and other brands into the international dealer network? A: Jeff Stutz, CFO: As of the end of Q1, we have integrated about 60% of the international network. The goal is to complete the integration by the end of this fiscal year. We are starting to see real opportunities with the Knoll brand through this combined network.

Q: What are you hearing from customers and dealers about back-to-work and hybrid trends? How do you feel about your product portfolio for hybrid and collaboration? A: Andrea Owen, CEO: We are hearing less about the return-to-office quandary and more about the push to be together more frequently. Our product portfolio is well-suited to meet the evolving needs of the workplace. Our research and insights team has helped drive innovation and develop a strong product assortment.

Q: What are your expectations for the macroeconomic backdrop in the second half of the year? A: Andrea Owen, CEO: We expect improvements across all our businesses. The recent Fed decision adds certainty, and indicators we've been tracking are coming to fruition. We anticipate mortgage rates and the resale market in the US will buoy the retail business, with consistent order growth expected.

Q: What are your long-term expectations for gross margins? A: Jeff Stutz, CFO: We expect gross margins to improve with economic conditions, leveraging overhead costs across our manufacturing footprint and SG&A costs in retail. Long-term growth plans for retail, which has higher margins, will also contribute to stabilization and balance.

