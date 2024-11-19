Millennials Are Not Having Kids: 3 Ways That Could Impact Your Wallet

LumiNola / Getty Images

The United States is facing a serious crisis when it comes to its population, one largely fueled by the fact that millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — are increasingly choosing to go child-free.

There are seemingly many reasons for this trend, one being the cost of raising a child in today’s America. According to an inflation-adjusted estimate based on USDA data, Credit Karma suggested that parents to a child born in November 2023 might expect to spend roughly $307,000 from birth to age 18.

This is not the only reason, however, with CNBC Make It suggesting that many millennials may simply choose a lifestyle path that doesn’t coincide with parenting. An overall skepticism over a “traditional [life] trajectory,” as CNBC quoted one interviewee as saying, rather than to see success in life “work 1,000 different ways” could be emblematic of a generational shift in thinking on the subject.

According to Pew Research, the most common reason given by adults under 50 as to why they do not have children is that they “just don’t want to.”

Regardless of the reasons for a declining interest among millennials when it comes to having children, the U.S. birth rate remains very low. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the fertility rate clocked in at 1.6 births per woman in 2023 — far below the required 2.1 figure required to sustain the population.

What sort of impacts might a declining American population have on your pocketbook?

Retirement and Social Security Benefits Might Be in Peril

Evoking the term “demographic winter” in reference to a declining population due to falling fertility rates, Forbes contributor Joseph Coughlin gestured toward the realities of an aging population when it comes to retirement.

“Fewer children mean fewer family caregivers for older loved ones but also smaller labor pools, increasing pressure on social safety nets and healthcare systems. The shrinking younger population translates to fewer contributors to pension systems and higher dependency ratios, which can strain public resources and lead to increased taxes or reduced benefits,” Coughlin wrote.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation (PGPF) also weighed in on the population decline, particularly the impacts it could have on U.S. seniors. A few key pieces of data presented in its May 2024 report include: