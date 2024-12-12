Millennials, Here’s What a Home Cost in the Year You Were Born

Jcomp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homeownership in the U.S. spiked in the wake of World War II, thanks largely to the GI Bill, which provided low-interest loans for veterans and the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) aggressive role in mortgage financing. As homeownership became more widely attainable, it became enmeshed with the American Dream. If you owned your own home, that signified that you were thriving.

Homeownership still represents financial achievement, but it’s become harder to pull off. Over the last several decades, housing prices have risen faster than wages, making it challenging for middle-class folks to afford a home. Let’s explore just how much home prices rose between 1980 and 1994 — the years millennials were born — along with what was happening in politics and culture back then.

​​1980

Average home sale price (in year sold): $76,400

Average home sale price (in 2024): $297,905

The year 1980 kicked off what’s come to be known as “the decade of decadence,” or, even less favorably, “the decade of greed.” But it wasn’t all parties and spending; it was also a year of landmark political events, including then-President Jimmy Carter passing legislation to bail out the Chrysler Corporation with a $1.5 billion loan. Additionally, it was in 1980 that the U.S. boycotted the Moscow Olympics as a result of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Tragically, it was also the year that John Lennon was shot and killed at the age of 40.

1981

Average home sale price (in year sold): $83,000

Average home sale price (in 2024): $292,922

This was another momentous year for politics. In 1981, we saw Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice sworn in. Ronald Reagan was sworn in as the 40th president of the United States — an event that ended the Iran hostage crisis. In March, there was an attempted assassination of Reagan; he and a few other people were wounded. Additionally, the first cases of AIDS in the U.S. were identified, although at the time, the disease did not yet have a name.

1982

Average home sale price (in year sold): $83,900

Average home sale price (in 2024): $277,298

In 1982, the CDC officially named AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). Michal Jackson released his legendary album “Thriller,” which became the bestselling album ever. Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster “E.T.” hit theaters. Technology was booming, to the point that Time magazine’s “Man of the Year” was not a man at all, but “the computer.”

