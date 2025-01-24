Miliband approves huge solar farm being built by major Labour donor

Newly-agreed solar farm will will span 524 hectares. - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ed Miliband has been criticised after approving an application for a huge solar farm in Lincolnshire owned by millionaire Labour donor Dale Vince.

The Energy Secretary faces scrutiny after approving Heckington Fen Solar Park on Friday, which is owned by Mr Vince’s green energy business Ecotricity.

The decision has angered local residents and councillors, who have accused Mr Miliband of pandering to Mr Vince, who donated £5m to Labour in the run-up to the general election.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment, economy and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We need to ask the question of the Secretary of State as to whether he has declared the nature of his relationship with Dale Vince, the applicant for this site and the Labour Party’s biggest donor.”

Lincolnshire councillors claim Ed Miliband is pandering to Dale Vince, pictured, after his £5m to Labour in the run-up to the general election - Ben Whitley/PA

He accused Mr Miliband of “trashing the countryside” by approving the solar farm, which will span 524 hectares.

Marc Williams, another Lincolnshire councillor, called the decision “disgraceful” and highlighted Mr Vince’s role as a Labour donor.

He said: “The only people these developments benefit are the people who are behind these businesses.”

As well as the Heckington project, Mr Miliband also waved through a separate solar farm called West Burton. This forms part of his attempt to boost Britain’s green energy supplies as he attempts to achieve clean power by 2030.

The two developments will amount to more than 1000 hectares of solar farms in Lincolnshire, which developers say will power hundreds of thousands of homes.

‘Slap in the face’

However, locals are angry over the prospect of high-quality farmland being covered in solar panels.

Mr Williams said: “Lincolnshire has the best agricultural land in the UK. No land [of this nature] should be used for anything other than farming. We are already beholden to other countries for a significant amount of the UK food supply.”

His criticism was echoed by Mr Davie, who said the decision showed how the Government “has not listened to our residents”.

Mr Davie said: “Quite frankly these decisions are another slap in the face for Lincolnshire, and the government must start considering the cumulative impacts of all these proposals in our county.

“In our recent survey, residents have told us that they are very concerned about the impacts on Lincolnshire, and the effects on our nature, landscape and communities. They – like us – consider rooftops and brownfield sites being the most appropriate places to install solar panels. We must stop the industrialisation of the Lincolnshire countryside.”

Frances Innes, who lives in the village of Navenby, added: “This is so frightening on how many and how fast these applications are been put forward, these villages are just been swallowed up and suffocated. What is so frustrating is not been listened too. The whole countryside is going to change forever if madness doesn’t slow down.”

The Government was contacted for comment.