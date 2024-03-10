Advertisement
Mikron Holding Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF1.73 (vs CHF1.47 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF370.2m (up 20% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: CHF28.8m (up 19% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.8% (in line with FY 2022).

  • EPS: CHF1.73 (up from CHF1.47 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mikron Holding shares are up 2.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Mikron Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

