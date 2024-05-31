Mike Lynch seeks to downplay role in alleged Autonomy fraud

Autonomy founder Mike Lynch faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of fraud - Loren Elliott/Bloomberg

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch told a US court on Thursday that there were limits to what he knew as boss of the software company Autonomy, as he sought to defend himself from charges of fraud.

During his latest evidence session, Mr Lynch repeatedly claimed he did not understand some of the spreadsheets he was given as chief executive, distancing himself from allegations of impropriety.

He told the court: “The CEO doesn’t do those things, you don’t do the accounting, you don’t do the customer support . . . You have a department that does [those things] and you set a culture for what you want them to do.”

Mr Lynch was on the witness stand in San Francisco defending himself against claims he was the “driving force” behind a criminal scheme to inflate Autonomy’s revenue prior to its takeover by HP. He has pleaded not guilty.

During his cross-examination, prosecutors showed email evidence suggesting that a contract had been backdated by a member of Autonomy’s sales team, which indicated that revenue appeared in an earlier quarter.

But Mr Lynch said it was “incorrect” to suggest that he had been involved in this, as first reported by the Financial Times.

Prosecutors also asked Mr Lynch about a document produced by his team in preparation for an earnings call with investors and analysts in 2010.

The prosecution said Mr Lynch had written “WAFFLE IT” as advice to his team if they were asked about Autonomy’s operating revenue.

Mr Lynch said he did not recall using this phrase.

The tech entrepreneur was also asked about his relationship with Marc Geall, a Deutsche Bank analyst who had previously been head of investor relations at Autonomy.

Prior to the takeover, Mr Geal had written a note critical of the company, warning that: “The management structure, control and systems at Autonomy are more representative of a start-up than a major global player.”

Prosecutors asked Mr Lynch if he had “ever threatened to destroy people in the UK press”.

He replied: “I don’t have any connections in the UK press capable of destroying people.”

During the case, which began in March, prosecutors sought to link Mr Lynch to alleged accounting fraud at Autonomy before its sale, while the defence has attempted to distance the company’s founder from accusations of misconduct.

Mr Lynch co-founded Autonomy in 1996. HP bought the company in 2011 for $11bn (£8.6bn), which was at the time the largest-ever takeover of a British technology business.

But a year later, HP wrote down the value of Autonomy by $8.8bn, claiming that “serious accounting improprieties” had been found at the company.

If found guilty, Mr Lynch faces up to 25 years in prison.