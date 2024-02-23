Mike Ashley steps up stake in model train maker Hornby

Hornby has struggled with supply issues and increased costs since the pandemic - pejft/iStock Unreleased

Mike Ashley has raised his stake in the model railway maker Hornby, in the latest stock market bet by the Sports Direct billionaire.

Hornby said on Friday that Mr Ashley’s Frasers Group had raised its stake from 2.4pc to 8.9pc of the company, making him its third-largest shareholder. The increased stake triggered a surge in Hornby’s share price, rising by as much as 50pc on Friday.

Mr Ashley, the majority shareholder in Frasers, has a long history of taking stakes in retailers and companies he believes are undervalued, and has taken large positions in rivals including Currys, AO World, Boohoo and Asos.

He is now the largest shareholder in both Boohoo and AO World after gradually building his stake, while he is the second-largest shareholder in Asos and the fifth-largest in Currys.

Mr Ashley’s interest in Currys has sparked speculation that he could enter a bidding war for the electricals retailer following a rejected takeover bid from the activist investor Elliott. The Telegraph revealed earlier this week that the Chinese online shopping empire JD.com has also been exploring a takeover.

Mr Ashley has a long history of building shares in companies he believes are undervalued - Eddie Mulholland

Mr Ashley has steadily tightened his grip on Frasers over recent years, growing his stake from 63pc in late 2019 to 73pc. Mr Ashley has a net worth of £3.8bn according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Founded in 1901, Hornby is known for its model railways and replicas of historic trains such as The Mallard and The Flying Scotsman, which have accumulated a cult following among adult collectors over the years. It also owns the Scalextric and Corgi brands.

The company benefited from a boom in demand during the pandemic as Britons rediscovered model railways during lockdowns, returning Hornby to profit after several years of losses.

In the wake of the pandemic it has been trying to modernise its products to broaden their appeal including a new control system for trains using Bluetooth technology that connects them to phones or tablets.

However, it has struggled with supply issues and increased costs. Before its surge on Friday, Hornby’s share price had fallen by almost 80pc since the highs of 2021.

Its sales rose by 6pc to £23.8m over the six months to September 30 last year, the company said in November, but it posted a pre-tax loss of £5.1m, which it blamed largely on higher costs.

Hornby’s models are already sold in Game stores, a subsidiary of Frasers. Chris Wootton, Frasers’ chief financial officer, said Frasers wanted to explore opportunities for the two companies to work more closely together.

Olly Raeburn, chief executive at Hornby, added: “We look forward to exploring commercial opportunities in working together to unlock the full potential of Hornby’s much loved brands.”