We Might See A Profit From Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Soon

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$199m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$225m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Invivyd will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Invivyd, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$25m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Invivyd's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Invivyd has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

