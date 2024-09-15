It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Brooks Macdonald Group's shares on or after the 19th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.49 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.76 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Brooks Macdonald Group has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of UK£18.50. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for Brooks Macdonald Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Brooks Macdonald Group paid out 107% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Brooks Macdonald Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Brooks Macdonald Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Brooks Macdonald Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have not grown at all and Brooks Macdonald Group is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Brooks Macdonald Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Brooks Macdonald Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Brooks Macdonald Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.