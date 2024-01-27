MidWestOne Financial Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$156.7m (down 25% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$20.9m (down 66% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 13% (down from 29% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$1.33 (down from US$3.89 in FY 2022).

MOFG Banking Performance Indicators

Non-performing loans: 0.64% (up from 0.41% in FY 2022).

MidWestOne Financial Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.5% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that MidWestOne Financial Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

