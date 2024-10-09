Mid-Range Power: NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Series Captures Gamers' Hearts and Market Share

NVIDIA's (NVDA, Financial) RTX 40 series, particularly the mid-range RTX 4060 with its counterparts, continues to dominate the GPU market at a rapid pace, according to Steam's latest hardware survey. The RTX 4060 alone saw a staggering 34% rise in adoption from August to September, marking its most substantial monthly gain yet and propelling its market share increase to over 1%.

This significant upsurge contrasts with its performance between July and August when the RTX 4060 actually saw a decrease in market share. From June to July, there was a modest increase of just 0.45%. However, September's surge positions the RTX 4060 as a frontrunner in the global GPU arena, now holding a 4.58% total market share on Steam, closely trailing the RTX 3060, which leads at 5.86%.

The RTX 4060 Ti also made headlines with a notable market share jump of 0.76% in September, a 26% increase from the previous month. This boost brings its total market share to 3.66%, a rapid climb from the 2% increase observed from July to August.

These figures highlight the increasing preference for NVIDIA's mid-range models among gamers and tech enthusiasts, driven by their cost-effectiveness and robust performance. The RTX 4060 series' popularity could signal shifting trends in consumer behavior within the GPU market, favoring a blend of affordability and high performance. As NVIDIA continues to innovate, the dynamics of the GPU market may see further shifts, reflecting the evolving demands and technological advancements that define the sector.

