Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Core FFO ...

  • Core FFO: $2.21 per share, $0.05 above midpoint of guidance.

  • Same-Store NOI: Midpoint guidance reaffirmed at -1.3%.

  • Same-Store Revenue: Revised to 0.5% at the midpoint.

  • Same-Store Expenses: Property operating expense growth revised to 3.75% at the midpoint.

  • Development Pipeline: 8 projects, 2,762 units, $978 million cost.

  • Acquisition Volume: Over $270 million, average stabilized NOI yield of 5.9%.

  • Occupancy: Average physical occupancy at 95.7%.

  • Net Delinquency: 0.4% of billed rents.

  • Leverage: Net debt-to-EBITDA at 3.9x.

  • Interest Rate: 90% fixed debt, average maturity of 7 years, effective rate of 3.8%.

  • Storm Cleanup Costs: Estimated $0.08 to $0.09 impact for 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Core FFO for the third quarter exceeded expectations, driven by better-than-forecasted same-store NOI.

  • Record low resident turnover and strong collections contributed positively to the quarter's performance.

  • The company is seeing early positive trends in new lease pricing, suggesting that the worst of pricing pressures from new supply may be behind them.

  • MAA's development pipeline is robust, with eight projects under construction, representing a significant investment and future growth potential.

  • The company has a strong balance sheet with low leverage, providing flexibility for future investments and growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • New lease pricing growth continues to be impacted by elevated new supply deliveries, particularly in markets like Austin and Atlanta.

  • Despite positive trends, the company still faces challenges from high supply levels, which are expected to moderate but remain a concern.

  • The transaction market remains relatively low in volume, with cap rates trending down, which could impact acquisition opportunities.

  • There are ongoing concerns about the impact of elevated supply on pricing growth, especially in high-supply markets.

  • The company has incurred significant storm cleanup costs throughout the year, which have impacted financial results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about your 4Q expectations for blended rent growth and occupancy? A: Timothy Argo, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Analysis Officer, stated that occupancy is expected to remain consistent at around 95.4% to 95.5%. Renewal rates for November and December are projected to be in the 4% to 4.5% range. New lease pricing for October showed only a slight moderation from September, indicating less deceleration than typically seen.

