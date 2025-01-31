Midair collision draws attention to military helicopter training and previous accidents

To learn to fly a military helicopter is to take a master class in multitasking.

You need both hands and both feet to control the aircraft while keeping a close eye on the horizon and your altitude. If it's nighttime and you're flying low, you may be scanning the ground for familiar landmarks using night-vision goggles while also checking GPS instruments.

“You have six to seven radios to mess with,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, who flew Black Hawk helicopters for 22 years. “You're using everything. And by the way, you’re also supposed to fly the aircraft, which is why most military aircraft are crewed by a minimum of two pilots.”

The training for U.S. military helicopter pilots is getting heightened attention in the wake of Wednesday night's fatal midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet in the skies above Washington.

The accident follows a dozen fatal crashes during Army Black Hawk training missions since January 2014 that have claimed the lives of 47 service members.

But former military helicopter pilots and experts stood by the nation's rigorous military training Thursday, insisting that it's the world's best.

“Once you get it down and get proficient at it, it’s amazing what you can do in it,” said Mark Miller, an associate professor at the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on its Honolulu campus, and a former Marine helicopter pilot. “But it’s all about training where you really become one with the helicopter.”

Intense training in the classroom and sky

The education includes intense classroom training about aerodynamics, aircraft systems and the many things that can go wrong, Miller said.

“There are real idiosyncrasies on just landing the helicopter," he said. “You can actually flip over a helicopter really easily if you don’t know what you’re doing. But you become very well-versed in that stuff. And then you learn as you go. And you can actually see these things happen and know what to do.”

Pilots are trained to fly visually by looking out of the windows and to fly using their instruments in bad weather and at night. The instruments can include an attitude indicator that informs the pilot of the helicopter's orientation in relation to the horizon as well GPS instruments and night vision goggles.

“You get that instrument scan down right away, sometimes painfully so,” Miller said of the training. “It’s not that easy. And then you get it to the point where you're proficient at it. And at night, you use those instruments all the time.”

