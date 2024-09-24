Is MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) a Good Lidar Stock To Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Lidar Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stands against the other Lidar stocks.

The global lidar sensor industry is quite sizeable. According to research from McKinsey & Well, the sector was worth $2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% to be worth $5.4 billion by 2030 end. This research report is important because it sheds light on one of the most under reported use cases of lidar. While most media coverage focuses on mobility and terrestrial lidar applications, McKinsey & Well shares that the airborne lidar market is expected to outpace the broader industry in growth terms through a CAGR of 10.9%. Geographically, while the US lidar sensor market was estimated to be worth $672 million in 2022, China will outpace the industry's growth. The Asian country's market is estimated to grow at a rate of 15.3% and sit at $1.3 billion by 2030 end.

This research provides us with key details when considering the factors that one must consider when investing in lidar stocks. While most hype surrounding them comes from autonomous vehicles and driver assistance platforms, firms that have Chinese exposure and sell airborne lidar products can do well provided that global trade tensions do not lead to foreign firms facing problems in China. Apart from Chinese exposure and the potential to cater to airborne lidar, other financial factors are also important.

Since lidar is a relatively smaller and nascent market as opposed to say, application processors for smartphones, firms that have secured contracts to supply lidar sensors are better than those that haven't. Financially, gross margins (1), operating expense (2), debt profile (3), and overall cash reserves (4) are key metrics to see whether lidar stocks and companies will be able to finance their operations and gain market share in the future. Let's put this into practice. Two lidar stocks are relevant as they seemingly lie on opposite ends of the sentiment spectrum. The first is 2nd worst AR stock to buy according to short sellers while the second was the fourth top long term stock pick of a billionaire's hedge fund as of Q3 2023.

Starting from the lidar stock that short sellers love, for financial metrics 1, 2, 3, and 4, the results are 51%, $96.7 million, a debt to asset ratio of 0.14, and $56.8 million in cash and equivalents, respectively. This is troubling, as cash reserves are insufficient to fund operations for a year, but the firm has some room to generate funding by raising debt. It also reflects the stock's 25.8% short interest of 25.8%. For the billionaire's long term lidar stock pick, it has a negative gross margin, $455 million in operating expense, a debt to asset ratio of 1.74, and $161 million in cash and equivalents. Looking at the financials, it's unsurprising that the billionaire dumped this stock during Q4 2023, and the stock's woes are also due to its contract to supply Volvo with lidar sensors for the EX90 electric vehicle.

Shifting gears, it's important to analyze the underlying technology that drives lidar demand and leads to revenue for the stocks. On the autonomous vehicle front, Chinese firm Hesai secured mass production designations from the Chinese joint ventures of two of America's biggest conventional auto manufacturers and Audi. This is key for any lidar stock as it ensures that the firm can generate revenue via products that are being sold on the market, and it adds stability to the firm as Chinese giant Baidu is already using its products too. Lidar, short for light detection and ranging, uses a laser to map out an environment by analyzing reflected lasers. This means that laser wavelength, point rates, field of view, and angular resolution are key technological metrics for determining lidar efficacy.

The Chinese lidar company that won the mass production has some of the highest end lidar systems in the world. Its leading edge product, the AT512 system for autonomous vehicle use has a whopping point rate of 12.3 million points per second, 300 meter range at 10% reflectivity, and a 120 degree horizontal field of view. Other autonomous driving systems have a 360 degree field of view along with a 3.6 million points per second point rate.

Similarly, while the billionaire hedge fund's lidar stock that we've mentioned above does not provide a point rate, the value can be inferred. It states that the Iris lidar system is able to analyze 300 points per square degree, so in the best case scenario of the system being able to scan a complete sphere, the value is 12.4 million points. Finally, the second favorite short seller lidar stock pick that we shared above offers a system with 14 million points per second and a 120 degree field of view.

Looking at these systems, it appears that point rates, field. of view, and country of origin are key determinants of lidar's market performance. Additionally, while several autonomy firms use lidar, including Google's Waymo which has self developed a lidar system, there are others that don't. One of lidar's most well know critics is none other than Elon Musk. A lidar is, after all, a laser, and Musk believes that traditional cameras can offer superior results. Having called lidar a "fool's errand," the executive commented during his company's Q1 2021 earnings call:

"When your vision works, it works better than the best human because it’s like having eight cameras, it’s like having eyes in the back of your head, beside your head, and has three eyes of different focal distances looking forward. This is — and processing it at a speed that is superhuman. There’s no question in my mind that with a pure vision solution, we can make a car that is dramatically safer than the average person."

Musk believes that cameras offer superior imaging capabilities especially when their input is coupled with the necessary computing power. However, while he might be the only car company executive taking this approach, his supporters felt vindicated when a pure play autonomous driving systems developer which is the eighth best autonomous driving stock to buy according to short sellers announced just this month that it had stopped developing lidar systems. The decision appears to have stemmed from both technology and cost drivers, as it stated that "substantial progress on our EyeQ6-based computer vision perception" as well as "continued better-than-expected cost reductions in third-party time-of-flight lidar units" were some of the factors that drove it.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is an American company that exclusively focuses on lidar applications for autonomous driving and autonomous use. It is the second worst AR stock to buy according to short sellers as we covered in our intro. MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)'s financial position is far from stellar. The firm $96.7 million in trailing twelve month operating expenses are quite high, then its latest cash and equivalents of $56.8 million. This means that MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) might have to raise debt in the future, which will impact its profits. Or, the firm might issue equity which can dilute the value for existing shareholders. However, MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) does benefit from a leading edge product portfolio. Its lidar systems are at the top of the pack with a point score of 14 million points per second, and with competitors operating on older nodes such as 1550 nanometers or 905 nanometers. Yet, 90% of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)'s revenue came from two customers as of H1 2024, with one accounting for 58% of the sales. This exposes the stock to significant headwinds if MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) faces a setback and a customer switches suppliers.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)'s management shared important details for potential customer diversification in the Q2 2024 earnings call:

"We remain engaged in seven RFQs with automotive OEM for passenger vehicles. MAVIN and MOVIA S are engaged in all conversations. The pace for reviews and decisions remain with the OEMs. Startup production for these high volume programs are targeted towards the end of this decade, so decisions are pushing out into later this year. We are cautiously optimistic about these targets to decisions, but remain aggressively engaged. A new era of engagement has opened up with multiple OEMs across Europe and U.S. OEMs are engaging with us to investigate the opportunity for a more strategic hardware and software exploration in developing a more customized MAVIN and MOVIA S design for L2 products. We are actively working on this as it represents near-term revenue opportunities as well as delivering a more custom sensor for their B-sample needs for RFQs. We are working on exploring integration of MAVIN behind windshield as well as a new 180 degree field of view MOVIA S sensor that would integrate into a car body with small bumps resembling the current camera module bumps. These are exciting opportunities and I see them as potentially a faster path to RFQ decisions."

