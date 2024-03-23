On March 21, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 3,740 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is the MicroStrategy platform, which offers capabilities for analytics, mobile, cloud, and security.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 250,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Michael Saylor is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,625.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.842 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 54.05, which is above the industry median of 28.1 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 6.51, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 3,740 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at MicroStrategy Inc.

The GF Value image above shows the valuation of MicroStrategy Inc relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

