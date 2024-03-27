MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), executed a sale of 1,851 shares in the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $1822.08 per share, which resulted in a total value of $3,372,046.08.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics, mobile, and security applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Saylor is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 113 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1822.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $31.844 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 66.61, which is above both the industry median of 27.6 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 7.33, with a share price of $1822.08 and a GF Value of $248.71. This indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

