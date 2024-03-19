On March 15, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 1,600 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 230,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 1,600 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,785.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.452 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.33, which is above the industry median of 27.86 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 7.13, with a GF Value of $250.54, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation analysis.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

