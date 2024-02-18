Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build rich applications that deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 145,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year for MicroStrategy Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $760.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.87 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.48, which is slightly above the industry median of 26.68 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.95, with a current share price of $760.15 and a GF Value of $257.39, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

