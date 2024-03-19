MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,850 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 230,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,622.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.452 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 53.33, which is above both the industry median of 27.86 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 6.47, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. It is important to note that insider transactions are only one of many factors that investors may consider when evaluating a stock.

MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

Investors and analysts often track insider sales to gain insights into a company's financial health, future performance, or the insider's view of the company's valuation. However, insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and do not always necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

