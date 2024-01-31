MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build rich applications that deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to a total of 35 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded in the same timeframe.

On the date of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $507.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.882 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 402.72, which is significantly above the industry median of 26.92 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $507.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $291.11, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.74, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

