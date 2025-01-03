Microsoft's $80B AI Bet: Data Center Expansion Fuels Nvidia and AMD Surge

After revealing intentions to invest $80 billion in data centers this year, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares fell 1.3% in noon trade Friday. Microsoft Vice President Brad Smith stated in a blog post that most of the expenditure will go toward data centers to enable artificial intelligence, characterizing such expenditures as the "essential foundation of AI innovation and use.

Smith pointed out that Microsoft's AI-powered software platforms and alliances with AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI show the rising demand for big infrastructure. With Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) rising 4% and 3%, respectively, in lunchtime trading, the announcement also supported the larger AI ecosystem.

Both businesses are major suppliers of graphics processing units applied in data center operations and artificial intelligence. Microsoft's strategic concentration on expanding AI technologies, leveraging its cloud services, and scaling capacity to satisfy the growing demand for AI applications across sectors is shown by its dedication to AI infrastructure.

