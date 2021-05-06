Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

GlobeNewswire

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, By Mode (POU, POE), By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount, Others), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Malaysian Water Purifiers Market was valued at USD353.20 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD653.10 million by 2026 Increasing concerns towards health and well-being amongst people, growing risk of drinking contaminated water, rising incidences of waterborne diseases, launch of comprehensive water purification service campaigns by government and semi-government bodies are expected to positively influence the Malaysian Water Purifiers Market in the coming years.The Malaysian Water Purifiers Market is segmented into mode, type, technology, and region. Based on mode, the market is segmented into POU and POE. The POU systems are installed at the tap water supply point whereas, the POE systems are installed at the main water supply inlet. The POU segment dominated the market with a share of 86.59% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as well because POU systems are more cost efficient and occupy less space in comparison to the POE systems.Based on the type, the market is segmented into counter top, under sink, faucet mount and others including wall mounted, tabletop, etc. The counter top segment dominated the market with a share of 50.05% in 2020, primarily due to their ease of implementation and cost benefits. The counter top water purifiers are light and compact and can easily be installed directly to a tap and also their water filtration cartridges are easy to change.Based on technology the market is sub-segmented into RO, UV, UF, media, and others including activated carbon and sediment filter, etc. The RO segment held a market share of 46.37% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period primarily because of their widespread adoption across the urban sector. RO filters out all the bacteria and viruses, removes all the suspended and visible impurities and helps in reduction of TDS upto 90%, providing a clean and safe drinking water.Regionally, the Malaysian Water Purifiers Market is segmented into two regions including East Malaysia and West Malaysia. Among these regions, West Malaysia is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period on account of the widespread urbanization and industrialization in the area. West Malaysia has a majority of urban population, which boosts the growth of water purifiers in the market. East Malaysia is rich in natural sources and comprises mainly of the rural population which rely on the traditional tap water sources for water consumption.The major players operating in the Malaysian Water Purifiers Market are Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd., Aqua Kent RO Malaysia, NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., AMWAY (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., PureGen Technologies Sdn. Bhd., Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd., Bio Pure (Elken Global Sdn. Bhd.). These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments. Key Target Audience: Water purifiers manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributorsMarket research and consulting firmsGovernment bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.Organizations, forums, and alliances related to water purifiers. Years considered for this report: Historical Years: 2016-2019Base Year: 2020Estimated Year: 2021Forecast Period: 2022-2026 Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview2. Research Methodology3. Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Water Purifiers Market4. Analyst View5. Voice of Customer6. Malaysia Water Purifier Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.1.2. By Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Mode (POU and POE)6.2.2. By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others)6.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & NF)6.2.4. By Competition6.2.5. By Region6.3. Product Market Map6.3.1. By Mode6.3.2. By Type6.3.3. By Technology7. Malaysia Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.1.2. By Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Technology7.2.1.1. By Value7.2.1.2. By Volume8. Malaysia Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.1.2. By Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Technology8.2.1.1. By Value8.2.1.2. By Volume9. Malaysia Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.1.2. By Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Technology9.2.1.1. By Value9.2.1.2. By Volume10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges11. Market Trends & Developments12. Pricing Analysis13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape14. Malaysia Economic Profile15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competitive Benchmarking15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Coway (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.15.2.2. CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd.15.2.3. Aqua Kent RO Malaysia15.2.4. NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad15.2.5. 3M Malaysia Sdn Bhd.15.2.6. AMWAY (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.15.2.7. Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd.15.2.8. 