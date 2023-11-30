Microsoft to take non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board

(Reuters) -Microsoft will take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, the artificial intelligence startup's newly reinstated CEO Sam Altman said on Wednesday.

Microsoft, one of OpenAI's main backers, was not immediately available for comment.

Mira Murati, who had been OpenAI's chief technology officer and was briefly named interim CEO after Altman's ouster, is once again the company's CTO, Altman said in his first official missive after taking back the reins of the company.

OpenAI ousted Altman on Nov. 17 without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board.

Altman's exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the center of an artificial intelligence boom.

His co-founder Greg Brockman, who had followed Altman out of the company, would return as president, Altman said on Wednesday.

The new initial board will consist of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Stephen Coates)