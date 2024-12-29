Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI Discuss Structural Changes Amid Transition to For-Profit Model

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News That You Should Not Miss.
Generative AI Set to Capture 10% of Total IT Market by 2032
Bloomberg Intelligence projects that the generative AI market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032, up from $40 billion in 2022. This growth is driven by demand for generative AI products, especially infrastructure for training large language models, digital ads, and specialized software. The market could generate an additional $280 billion in software revenue, with major companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia expected to benefit as enterprises increasingly move workloads to the cloud.
By 2032, generative AI is predicted to account for 10% of total IT spending, with significant revenue coming from infrastructure services, AI servers, and software. The technology is also expected to have a transformative impact on life sciences and education. However, the rapid growth of generative AI could disrupt several industries, including semiconductors, hardware, IT services, and advertising.
Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Generative AI
In a blog post, Carrie Tharp, Vice President, of Strategic Industries, wrote that Generative AI has evolved from a futuristic concept into a vital business strategy, transforming industries by enhancing efficiency and customer engagement. Despite its growth, many organizations are still testing its applications, with a study revealing that a third of businesses are evaluating its use. Key trends include the rise of multimodal AI, AI agents, AI-powered search, customer experiences, and deepfake defense.
In retail, AI is being used for customer service, marketing, and digital commerce, with long-term goals of creating personalized experiences and AI-powered assistants. The financial services industry is leveraging AI for fraud detection, risk management, and efficiency, while healthcare uses AI to reduce administrative burdens and improve patient care. The media and entertainment industry is increasingly adopting AI to improve productivity, content personalization, and operational efficiency.
As AI becomes more sophisticated, businesses need to address challenges like deepfake defense while focusing on high-value use cases. Generative AI is no longer a novelty but a transformative tool, with businesses needing to prioritize AI strategies that align with their specific industry needs and long-term goals.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey's database of 900 hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) incorporates AI across its cloud services, productivity tools, and business solutions to improve automation, security, and overall user experience. Its AI initiatives span advanced cloud offerings, AI-driven business software, and innovative language processing and computing technologies.
According to The Information, OpenAI and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been in discussions regarding changes to OpenAI’s structure as it plans to transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity since October. The talks focus on Microsoft’s potential equity stake, its role as OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider, the duration of Microsoft’s rights to use OpenAI’s intellectual property, and whether it will continue to receive 20% of OpenAI’s revenue. These discussions highlight tensions over cloud services and governance as OpenAI plans to shift to a for-profit model under CEO Sam Altman.
Overall MSFT ranks 2nd on our list of the AI stocks you shouldn't miss. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
