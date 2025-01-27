Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Strong AI-Driven Revenue Growth Expected in Upcoming Quarterly Report

We recently compiled a list of the 35 Most Important AI Stocks for 2025 According to JPMorgan. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against the other AI stocks.

Investors have become increasingly concerned about the rising capital expenditures on artificial intelligence, with many wondering whether the expectations embedded in financial markets today project a realistic path ahead. According to a recent report on the topic by investment bank JPMorgan, investors should focus on opportunities that will prevail right along the AI value chain. Analysts at the bank have advised investors to weigh future potential earnings against what is already embedded in the price. Per JPMorgan, cheaper valuations and less demanding earnings expectations outside of mega-cap tech stocks suggest that even AI bulls should be positioned for further broadening across sectors in 2025.

The Investment Outlook 2025 report by JPMorgan takes a look at the soaring valuations of the Magnificent Seven group of stocks and their importance to the AI revolution. The bank highlights that while each of the companies in the Magnificent Seven are geared differently to the AI theme, this group of stocks now makes up nearly 35% of the S&P 500 market cap and has driven over 70% of returns since the beginning of 2023. This performance, compared against the rest of the market, has allowed for the expansion of valuations. JPMorgan underlines that while the rest of the S&P 500 trades on a 12-month forward earnings multiple of 19x, the largest 10 stocks in the index now trade on 29x.

Analysts led by Karen Ward, the Chief Market Strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan, contend that the valuation discrepancy between tech and the rest is unsustainable. The report stresses that if the broad AI ecosystem generates sufficient revenues to justify the earnings expectations already assumed for a handful of companies, the rest should catch up over time. It also cautions that if instead, the broader corporate universe does not see the clear use case of these technologies and is unwilling to pay for them, then a catch down scenario is more likely. However, when the strong fundamentals of these mega caps are compared to other parts of the S&P 500 today, as well as to the 2000s tech bubble, a catch down seems unlikely, it notes.

JPMorgan broke down the AI revolution into five key areas. These were identified as AI hardware, AI hyperscalers, AI developers, AI integrators, and AI essentials. Hardware firms were defined as the companies that drive the design and manufacture of the semiconductors that are key to generating computing power. Hyperscalers were picked out as the companies that provide physical AI infrastructure such as cloud services and data centers, create custom silicon chips, and build large language models that can be used by other companies. AI developers were recognized as software companies that leverage hyperscaler technologies to provide solutions for end users.

