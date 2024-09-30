Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Increases Dividend by 11% and Expands $60 Billion Buyback Program, Morgan Stanley Highlights Attractive Risk/Reward Profile

We recently compiled a list of the 20 AI News That Broke The Internet This Month. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against the other AI stocks that broke the Internet this month.

AI is transforming industries and reshaping the world by enhancing efficiency, driving innovation, and opening up new economic opportunities. A recent McKinsey report estimates that AI could add up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030. The rapid growth of AI technologies — especially generative AI — has enabled organizations to streamline processes, automate complex tasks, and develop personalized services. In healthcare, AI is revolutionizing diagnosis and treatment. For example, AI-powered diagnostic tools, such as those developed by Google Health, achieve accuracy rates that rival or surpass human doctors in detecting diseases like cancer. These advancements can reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient outcomes. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 50% of healthcare providers will invest in AI-driven technologies to improve patient care, underscoring the potential for massive growth.

Financial services are also being transformed by AI. According to a 2023 report from PwC, AI could increase global GDP by up to 14% by 2030, with financial services being a key driver. Banks and fintech companies are leveraging AI to enhance fraud detection, streamline customer service through AI chatbots, and offer personalized investment advice. Manufacturing is another sector experiencing rapid change due to AI. AI-powered robots are automating production lines, reducing human error, and increasing efficiency. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), global sales of industrial robots are expected to reach $31 billion by 2025. These robots, coupled with AI-driven predictive maintenance systems, are lowering downtime and operational costs for manufacturers. Tesla, for instance, uses AI in its Gigafactories to streamline the production of electric vehicles, aiming to achieve greater sustainability and lower manufacturing costs.

The retail industry is embracing AI to optimize supply chains and enhance customer experiences. AI-driven recommendation systems, like those used by Amazon and Alibaba, have significantly improved customer satisfaction by offering personalized shopping experiences. A Forbes report suggests that AI could reduce supply chain forecasting errors by 50%, helping retailers better meet consumer demands. However, as AI adoption grows, so do concerns around job displacement. The World Economic Forum estimates that AI will replace 85 million jobs by 2025 but also create 97 million new roles, particularly in sectors like AI development, data science, and cybersecurity. This transition will require workers to adapt and reskill to remain relevant in the evolving job market.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a Washington-based technology company. It announced earlier this month that it would hike the quarterly dividend by nearly 11% and boost a share buyback program by another $60 billion. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss took note of the development in a recent investor note, noting the move was indicative of the attractive total return profile of the tech giant. The analyst further added that combined with mid-teens EPS growth, the stock now had an attractive risk/reward. Weiss has an Overweight rating and $506 price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The analyst predicted that the tech company would spend slightly higher on stock repurchases in 2025 compared to 2024.

Overall MSFT ranks 2nd on our list of the AI stocks that broke the Internet this month. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

