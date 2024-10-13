Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target to $500, Citing Adjusted AI Capex Estimates but Maintains Buy Rating

We recently compiled a list of the 35 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

As the earnings season unfolds, investors are eager to see how artificial intelligence (AI) investments among S&P 500 companies are yielding results. Analysts anticipate profit growth to decelerate, with S&P 500 earnings projected to rise by 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year, down from a 13.2% increase in the second quarter, per a report by news agency Reuters. The technology and communication services sectors are expected to show the strongest year-over-year growth, with technology earnings forecasted to increase by 15.4% and communication services by 12.3%. AI-related firms have dominated earnings narratives since last year, driving substantial market gains. The S&P 500 is currently at record highs, having risen approximately 21% year-to-date, largely fueled by robust performance in the tech and communication sectors.

Howard Chan, CEO of Kurv Investment Management, noted that analysts are keen to evaluate how major companies monetize their AI initiatives, with those succeeding in this regard being notably rewarded. Meta, for instance, experienced a surge in share prices after projecting strong sales growth, suggesting that its digital ad revenue is effectively funding its AI investments. Conversely, the expenditures of giants like Google on AI technologies have raised questions regarding their integration with existing business models. With the S&P 500 trading at 22.3 times future 12-month earnings estimates, surpassing its long-term average of 15.7, many investors hope that this quarter's earnings will justify higher stock valuations. Solita Marcelli from UBS Global Wealth Management expressed optimism that upcoming third-quarter results could catalyze further gains, particularly as the semiconductor sector remains a focal point for AI investment.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a Washington-based technology company. Goldman Sachs recently lowered the price target on the stock to $500 from $515 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The investment firm slightly lowered free cash flow expectations after Microsoft's fiscal 2026 and 2027 artificial intelligence capex estimates. However, as Azure capacity comes online and AI revenue continues to scale, Microsoft should execute well against Goldman's expectations for 14% revenue growth, the advisory told investors in a research note. The investment firm said Microsoft’s earnings growth is still 300 basis points faster than the S&P 500, which justifies the stock's valuation.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.