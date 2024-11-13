Is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Best Virtual Reality Stock To Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other best virtual reality stocks.

Overview of the Global VR Market

Virtual Reality is a computer-generated simulation that allows users to interact with a three-dimensional environment. The four elements that characterize virtual reality and differentiate it from other technologies such as augmented reality and mixed reality are a 3D-simulated environment, immersion, sensory engagement, and realistic interactivity, as revealed by HP.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global virtual reality market size was valued at $25.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from $32.64 billion in 2024 to $244.84 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% during the forecast period (2024-2032).

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate the global VR market over the forecast period. Another rapidly growing region is Asia Pacific with growth driven by the rising demand for immersive technologies in emerging economies. China, one of the major distributors of head-mounted VR devices and other hardware, is forecasted to have the highest market share in the region. Simultaneously, Europe is the early adopter of virtual solutions in the automotive industry and will be experiencing significant growth, with Germany and the UK as its leading markets.

How is Virtual Reality Transforming Today's World?

The virtual reality devices used today have their foundation laid on the first head-mounted augmented reality display "The Sword of Damocles" which was introduced by Ivan Sutherland in 1968. While firms such as Sega and Nintendo developed VR gaming systems in the 1980s and 1990s, it was not until the 2010s that high-quality VR headsets boasting powerful graphics and motion-tracking technology came to the market.

While gaming has been driving the popularity of VR, the potential of the technology has been realized in a multitude of other industries. The American shipping company UPS committed to millions for the advanced training of its drivers, with the firm’s industry-leading training powered by the use of virtual reality in an industrial training environment. Before drivers operate an actual delivery vehicle, the company's Driving Simulator provides realistic driving experiences.

Virtual reality and augmented reality have also penetrated the healthcare sector as they offer transformative opportunities for medical training, patient care, and therapeutic interventions. The treatment domains in which these technologies are used to treat patients are diverse and include pediatric diagnostics and treatments, pain management, mental health, neurological disorders, surgery planning, intraoperative procedures, telemedicine, as well as post-operative and other rehabilitation therapies. The penetration is evident from the fact that the US FDA has authorized 69 medical devices that incorporate augmented reality and virtual reality.

Story Continues