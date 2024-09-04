Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): An AI Stock That Broke The Internet This Week

We recently compiled a list of the AI News That Broke The Internet This Week. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against the other AI stocks that broke the Internet this week.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly becoming indispensable for large businesses, providing them with tools to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. As AI technology continues to evolve, the importance it has to large enterprises is underscored by significant investments and impressive returns. For example, the ability of AI to automate and optimize business processes is one of the most significant advantages for large companies. AI-driven automation can streamline supply chain management, optimize logistics, and improve customer service through chatbots and personalized recommendations. According to a report by McKinsey, companies that fully leverage AI could see a 20-25% increase in cash flow​.

In financial services, AI is transforming risk management, fraud detection, and customer insights. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, uses AI to review legal documents, a task that used to take thousands of hours of manual work, now accomplished in mere seconds. In the pharmaceutical industry, AI is accelerating drug discovery processes. For instance, companies like Pfizer have used AI to analyze vast datasets to identify potential drug candidates much faster than traditional methods. This not only speeds up the time-to-market for new drugs but also significantly reduces research and development costs, which are estimated to average around $2.6 billion per drug​.

Moreover, AI is enabling companies to offer more personalized experiences to customers. Retail giants like Amazon and Walmart use AI algorithms to analyze customer behavior and preferences, tailoring recommendations that enhance the shopping experience and increase sales. Amazon’s recommendation engine, powered by AI, is responsible for 35% of the company’s total sales​. NVIDIA, a leader in AI hardware, exemplifies how AI can drive business success. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported $30 billion in revenue, with AI contributing significantly to this figure​. The company’s GPUs are the backbone of AI models used across industries, from autonomous vehicles to large-scale data analysis, demonstrating the critical role AI plays in both revenue generation and technological advancement.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a Washington-based technology company. It has invested heavily in AI as it seeks to keep pace with new developments in the tech business. As part of these investments, the firm contributed $10 billion to a funding round for OpenAI, the California-based firm that launched the AI wave with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. The startup is rumored to be valued at above $100 billion if the latest funding round, led by Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA, is successful. At the startup, developers are reportedly working on a next-level artificial intelligence product, dubbed Strawberry, which is capable of solving advanced problems and tasks.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) hopes for the launch of the new product before the end of this year. Reports indicate that Strawberry is capable of solving math problems it has never encountered, something current AI models, such as ChatGPT, are incapable of - firmly putting the former in the generative AI basket. The product is also capable of performing high-level tasks, such as developing marketing strategies and solving complex word puzzles.

Overall MSFT ranks 6th on our list of the AI stocks that broke the Internet this week. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

