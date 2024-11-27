We recently published a list of 15 AI News Updates Wall Street Is Monitoring. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other AI news updates that Wall Street is monitoring.

AI companies in the United States, many of whom have extensive business relations in China, are waiting anxiously for President-elect Donald Trump to assume office and announce possible changes to American policies towards China that will provide greater clarity on future US trade with the Asian country. Top executives from US-based firms were in China recently to meet with Chinese business leaders amid rumors of a massive spike in tariffs on goods being imported to Washington from Beijing. Latest reports from news platform Axios contend that Donald Trump is considering the appointment of an AI czar in the White House to coordinate federal policy and governmental use of artificial intelligence

Per the report, billionaire Elon Musk, who has publicly backed Trump during the 2024 election and is rumored to have a key influence over the President-elect on AI policy, will not be the AI czar. However, the report adds that Musk is nevertheless expected to be involved in shaping the future of the debate and use cases related to AI. xAI, the AI startup Musk founded in 2023, recently raised $5 billion in a funding round. The latest round of funding brought the valuation of the startup to over $50 billion. xAI is competing with OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker with a valuation of more than $157 billion.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and NowVertical Group Partner: Boosting AI Data Solutions with Azure

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a Washington-based technology company. On November 26, software firm NowVertical Group announced that it had signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft and launched a Global Center of Excellence to enhance AI-driven data solutions. Per the software company, the collaboration aims to leverage the Azure platform of the latter to drive growth in the generative AI market and expand the reach of the former across various regions.

