Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Forms New AI Health Team: Mustafa Suleyman Leads Generative AI Innovations

AI Moving from Prompts to Problem-Solving
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, a new generation of AI systems is emerging. The new systems go beyond answering questions to autonomously completing tasks and solving problems. These “agentic” AI systems are set to revolutionize industries, from healthcare to finance, by taking on complex objectives and driving productivity in ways we have yet to fully experience.
Matt Wood, PwC’s global commercial technology and innovation officer, discussed this evolution of AI on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’. He highlighted the transition from basic question-answering systems to more advanced agentic systems capable of completing tasks on behalf of users. These systems will be able to respond to objectives like booking flights or managing investments by creating and completing to-do lists autonomously.
He predicts that within the next 12 months, agentic AI will become more integrated into everyday life, similar to how apps improve the functionality of smartphones. Wood also pointed out that AI is being adopted rapidly in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing due to existing investments in data governance, which provide a solid foundation for leveraging generative AI.
According to a Bloomberg report from December 13, companies like OpenAI, Salesforce, and McKinsey are already deploying agents to improve efficiency and reduce the need for human intervention in routine tasks. Agents can take on roles like personal assistants, collaborative coworkers, and supervisors, enabling employees to focus on higher-value work.
Although the agents won’t fully replace jobs, AI agents are expected to transform work environments, create new roles, and foster greater productivity, especially in sectors with complex, regulated processes. The widespread adoption of these agents could lead to changes in staffing models and workplace dynamics by 2025, with companies using fewer but more skilled workers.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 279
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides a wide range of AI-powered solutions, including cloud services, productivity tools, and enterprise applications, enhancing business processes and security. The company integrates AI into its offerings, such as cloud computing, data analytics, and automation, to optimize customer and business experiences globally.
Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) AI head, Mustafa Suleyman, is forming a new consumer health team in London, recruiting key figures from his previous work at DeepMind, Financial Times reported. The hires include Dominic King, former leader of DeepMind’s health division, and Christopher Kelly, a clinical research scientist and doctor. This team will focus on using generative AI for consumer health, addressing queries on conditions, symptoms, and mental health. Microsoft sees health as a vital area for AI innovation and continues to strengthen its team.
Overall, MSFT ranks 2nd on our list of AI news that broke the internet. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
