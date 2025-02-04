Is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) the Best FAANG+ Stock to Invest in Right Now?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 12 Best FAANG+ Stocks to Invest in Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other best FAANG+ stocks to invest in right now.
The group of stocks formerly known as FAANG were synonymous with technological prowess, market dominance, and high growth. These companies provided exponential returns and offered the chance to be part of the technological revolution. Their rise to dominance was fueled by innovation, digital transformation, the increasing use of the internet, and their insatiable hunger for growth. In the process, they reshaped industries, altered consumer behavior, and redefined customer engagement. However, over the past couple of years, the acronym has lost some of its relevance as some names have changed and new companies have encroached on the territories of these mega-caps. As a result, the market has started using the term “Magnificent Seven” to better represent the most valuable tech stocks. In this list, we include the ‘Magnificent Seven’ plus five interesting stocks that focus on the transformational technology growth trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, EV technology, and streaming.
Let’s begin by understanding the sheer magnitude of these stocks. We created an equal-weighted portfolio (equal investment in each stock) of all 12 mega-cap technology stocks in this list and compared their combined performance with the S&P 500 Index over the past 5 years. Astonishingly, the mega-caps portfolio has returned over 385% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s return of around 86%. Additionally, these 12 stocks now have a combined market cap of over $20.0 trillion, with around $14 trillion added in the past 5 years. In comparison, the total market cap of all US-listed stocks is approximately $60.5 trillion (as of December 2024; source: Wilshire 5000 Index), making these mega-caps account for nearly one-third of the total US market value. Although it’s not entirely fair to compare market caps to GDP, if we could, and if these 12 mega-caps formed a country, they would rival China as the second or third largest country by nominal GDP.
Despite recent intense competition, challenging market dynamics, and a difficult regulatory environment, these tech leaders still stand tall with their legacy of innovation and digital transformation. We believe their substantial investments in technology infrastructure, strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and continuous innovation have helped them maintain their dominance. Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning has opened new avenues for growth among these tech giants. With that, let’s explore these 12 stocks.
Hand touching brain of AI, Symbolic, Machine learning, artificial intelligence of futuristic technology. AI network of brain on business analysis, innovative and business growth development.
To identify the 10 best FAANG+ stocks, we compiled a list of U.S.-listed technology companies with largest market capitalization, along with the stocks from the FAANG acronym. Ultimately, the stocks were ranked in ascending order based on their market capitalization, with the stock having the highest market capitalization ranked at the top.
Note: all pricing data is as of market close on January 31.
A development team working together to create the next version of Windows.
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Number of hedge funds: 279
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a giant in the tech industry, offering a broad array of software, services, devices, and solutions designed to empower individuals and organizations to achieve productivity and computing prowess. Its cloud computing platform, Azure, is a major player in the cloud services market, providing scalable and flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) offers products such as Microsoft 365, Windows, LinkedIn, Dynamics business solutions, server products, and gaming. Its market cap currently stands at $3.1 trillion, up from $1.3 trillion five years ago.
The company is currently focusing on integrating AI across its products to enhance data processing capabilities and operational efficiency, which should increase demand for its offerings. It has been aggressively expanding its cloud services, with Azure experiencing substantial growth driven by the rising demand for cloud computing and AI solutions. In its Q2 FY 2025 (FY ending June 2025) report on January 29, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported a total revenue growth of 12% year-over-year (YoY), with cloud revenue growing 21% and achieving a gross margin of 70%. Company CFO Amy Hood remains optimistic about AI-driven cloud services growth, stating:
“Revenue will continue to be driven by Azure, which, as a reminder, can have quarterly variability primarily from in-period revenue recognition depending on the mix of contracts. In Azure, we expect Q3 revenue growth to be between 31% and 32% in constant currency driven by strong demand for our portfolio of services. As we shared in October, the contribution from our AI services will grow from increased AI capacity coming online. In non-AI services, healthy growth continues, although we expect ongoing impact through H2 as we work to address the execution challenges noted earlier.”
Overall, MSFT ranks 2nd on our list of best FAANG+ stocks to invest in right now. While we acknowledge the potential of MSFT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
