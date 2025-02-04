Is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) the Best FAANG+ Stock to Invest in Right Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best FAANG+ Stocks to Invest in Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against other best FAANG+ stocks to invest in right now.

The group of stocks formerly known as FAANG were synonymous with technological prowess, market dominance, and high growth. These companies provided exponential returns and offered the chance to be part of the technological revolution. Their rise to dominance was fueled by innovation, digital transformation, the increasing use of the internet, and their insatiable hunger for growth. In the process, they reshaped industries, altered consumer behavior, and redefined customer engagement. However, over the past couple of years, the acronym has lost some of its relevance as some names have changed and new companies have encroached on the territories of these mega-caps. As a result, the market has started using the term “Magnificent Seven” to better represent the most valuable tech stocks. In this list, we include the ‘Magnificent Seven’ plus five interesting stocks that focus on the transformational technology growth trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, EV technology, and streaming.

Let’s begin by understanding the sheer magnitude of these stocks. We created an equal-weighted portfolio (equal investment in each stock) of all 12 mega-cap technology stocks in this list and compared their combined performance with the S&P 500 Index over the past 5 years. Astonishingly, the mega-caps portfolio has returned over 385% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s return of around 86%. Additionally, these 12 stocks now have a combined market cap of over $20.0 trillion, with around $14 trillion added in the past 5 years. In comparison, the total market cap of all US-listed stocks is approximately $60.5 trillion (as of December 2024; source: Wilshire 5000 Index), making these mega-caps account for nearly one-third of the total US market value. Although it’s not entirely fair to compare market caps to GDP, if we could, and if these 12 mega-caps formed a country, they would rival China as the second or third largest country by nominal GDP.

Despite recent intense competition, challenging market dynamics, and a difficult regulatory environment, these tech leaders still stand tall with their legacy of innovation and digital transformation. We believe their substantial investments in technology infrastructure, strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and continuous innovation have helped them maintain their dominance. Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning has opened new avenues for growth among these tech giants. With that, let’s explore these 12 stocks.

