Micron Technology (MU) Slid On Concerns About Global Demand

Delaware Funds by Macquarie, an investment management company, released its “Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund” Q3 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The S&P 500® Index rose 5.9% in the third quarter, indicating continuing gains in the US large-cap equity market. Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund Class I shares outperformed the Fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 Index in the third quarter. Stock selection drove all of the relative outperformance compared with the Fund’s benchmark, while sector allocation was neutral to relative performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes memory and storage products globally. The one-month return of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was -8.30%, and its shares gained 5.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 26, 2024, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock closed at $89.82 per share with a market capitalization of $100.075 billion.

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund stated the following regarding Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Fundamentals here also appear solid though concern about global demand for handsets and PCs drove the shares down during the quarter. We expect Micron to be a significant beneficiary of growth in AI demand as investment in new data centers is extremely memory (semiconductor) intensive."

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Receives Mixed Analyst Ratings Amid AI-Driven Growth Prospects

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is in 16th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 107 hedge fund portfolios held Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) at the end of the third quarter which was 120 in the previous quarter.

