Micron Technology (MU) Receives Mixed Analyst Ratings Amid AI-Driven Growth Prospects

At CNBC's 'Money Movers', Jack Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ, emphasized the shift towards B2B-focused AI, positioning it as the next major evolution in artificial intelligence.

Redefining Innovation with Next-Generation AI

At CNBC’s ‘Money Movers’, Jack Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ, emphasized the shift towards B2B-focused AI, positioning it as the next major evolution in artificial intelligence. While language models like those from OpenAI have excelled in consumer applications, Hidary highlighted the untapped potential of quantitative AI (QAI) in driving innovation across industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive, and energy. QAI uses fundamental equations to generate new data, which enables advancements in drug development, materials for energy storage, and aerospace.

Hidary pointed out that large quantitative models are set to transform product development by creating significant economic value, unlike large language models, which primarily reduce operational costs. He predicts that 2025 and beyond will see a growing focus on AI’s role in addressing critical challenges in B2B sectors, from building better batteries to accelerating medical breakthroughs. This evolution underscores a future where AI goes beyond text-based applications, becoming a cornerstone for innovation across various industries.

The Role of Generative AI in Transforming Sales Strategies

As per a Mckinsey report, An unconstrained future: How generative AI could reshape B2B sales, GenAI is transforming B2B sales by improving efficiency, fostering growth, and reshaping sales operations. While the core role of sellers including building trust, creating value, and minimizing friction remains unchanged, generative AI enables productivity gains through automation, personalized insights, and strategic guidance.

Companies adopting these tools report improved customer experiences, faster sales processes, and new growth opportunities. Looking ahead, AI integration is expected to redefine sales models, emphasizing customer outcomes, long-term success, and collaboration between human and AI-driven agents. To adapt, businesses must embrace agile strategies, invest in AI-driven capabilities, and align their sales approaches with evolving customer expectations.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

