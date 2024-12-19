GuruFocus.com
Micron Technology Inc (MU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...
  • Total Revenue: $8.7 billion, up 12% sequentially and 84% year-over-year.

  • DRAM Revenue: $6.4 billion, up 87% year-over-year, representing 73% of total revenue.

  • NAND Revenue: $2.2 billion, up 82% year-over-year, representing 26% of total revenue.

  • Gross Margin: 39.5%, improving 300 basis points sequentially.

  • Operating Income: $2.4 billion, with an operating margin of 27.5%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $4.4 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 50.6%.

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $1.79, compared to $1.18 in the prior quarter.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $3.2 billion.

  • Capital Expenditures: $3.1 billion.

  • Free Cash Flow: $112 million.

  • Ending Inventory: $8.7 billion or 149 days.

  • Cash and Investments: $8.7 billion at quarter end.

  • Total Debt: $13.8 billion.

  • Fiscal Q2 Revenue Guidance: $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million.

  • Fiscal Q2 Gross Margin Guidance: 38.5%, plus or minus 100 basis points.

  • Fiscal Q2 EPS Guidance: $1.43 per share, plus or minus $0.10.

Release Date: December 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) achieved record revenue in fiscal Q1 2025, with revenue, gross margins, and EPS all at or above the midpoint of guidance.

  • Data center revenue grew over 400% year over year and 40% sequentially, reaching a record level with data center revenue mix surpassing 50% of total revenue.

  • HBM shipments were ahead of plan, with more than a sequential doubling of HBM revenue, and the company expects robust growth in the HBM market over the next few years.

  • Micron finalized an agreement with the US Department of Commerce for an award of up to $6.1 billion under the CHIPS and Science Act to support advanced DRAM manufacturing.

  • The company is on track to achieve its HBM targets and expects to deliver a substantial record in revenue, significantly improved profitability, and positive free cash flow in fiscal 2025.

Negative Points

  • Fiscal Q2 bit shipment outlook is weaker than previously expected due to more pronounced customer inventory reductions.

  • NAND revenue decreased 5% sequentially, with bit shipments and prices both decreasing in the low single-digit percentage range.

  • The PC refresh cycle is unfolding more gradually, with expectations for flattish PC unit volume growth in calendar 2024.

  • Lower-than-expected automotive unit production and a shift toward value-trim vehicles have slowed memory and storage content growth.

  • NAND industry conditions are expected to impact fiscal Q2 gross margins, with underloading affecting fiscal Q3 gross margins.

