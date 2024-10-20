Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Promising Tech Stock Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stands against the other promising tech stocks.

NASDAQ is Poised for Long-Term Returns

Big tech is expected to outperform in the coming months. On October 2, Ari Wald, Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss his market thesis and explain why investors must consider high-growth companies.

Wald highlights that market breadth is expected to remain high supporting extended highs throughout the end of 2024. In addition to that, he expects the bull cycle to remain intact and believes the trend will continue in 2025. During the late summer, the market saw a change in the high beta versus low volatility ratio stocks. It was seen that high-beta stocks could not keep up with high dividend-paying and lower-volatility names.

Given the rotational nature of the market, Wald expects higher beta names to make a strong comeback and reclaim their leadership position. Wald suggests that investors should consider investing in higher growth companies, as the Nasdaq and Russel 100 are expected to lead again. Trends show that the mag seven is growing and climbing, as the market conditions continue to settle.

Viewing Tech Stocks on Valuations Alone is Wrong, Strategist Says

Technology stocks have more room to run. On October 14, Malcolm Ethridge, Capital Area Planning Group managing partner, appeared in an interview on CNBC where he discussed the technology market outlook and revealed his favorite picks.

Ethridge suggests that judging stocks based on their valuations alone is a big mistake, especially in the current market cycle which is heavily influenced by the AI boom. Looking at the broader perspective, he believes there are a lot of positive opportunities among the magnificent seven and outside of it.

He adds that companies among the mega tech have been pouring billions into generating large language models and the likes of it. He also suggests that most of this technology is yet to be understood and therefore the true value we can derive from these technologies is yet to come. These companies also have a lot of intrinsic value and there is more to be realized soon.

Now that we have studied the technology market outlook, let's take a look at the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds. You can also read our piece on the most promising AI stocks according to analysts.

Our Methodology

To come up with the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds, we sifted through multiple ETFs, our own rankings, and similar rankings on the internet. We then ranked the most promising tech stocks based on the hedge fund sentiment as of Q2 2024.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 120

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) ranks sixth on our list of the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds. The semiconductor company is home to intelligent infrastructure enabling the development of artificial intelligence and generative AI applications. Its primary offerings include memory and storage products.

In the fiscal year 2024, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) grew its revenue by 62% and gross margins by more than 30 percentage points, driven by growth in its data center and automotive segments. During the year, the company invested $8.1 billion in capital expenditures and expects capex to be considerably higher in 2025.

For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) expects revenue to reach $8.7 billion and gross margin at 39.5%. The company is also a market leader in its DRAM and NAND technologies, accounting for 69% and 31% of its revenue respectively.

On September 26, Dan Morgan, Synovus Trust's senior portfolio manager, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to share his outlook on MU. According to Morgan, MU is benefiting from the AI boom and the company has only started to accelerate. Morgan adds that its smartphone and PC segment is not doing as well as its data center segment. However, the company is slowly solidifying and it may take a couple more quarters to see strong returns.

The company is shifting its complete focus to meeting the demands for artificial intelligence and data center customers, two of the fastest-growing industries. The company's leadership in process technologies promises strong growth and higher returns.

Baird Chautauqua International and Global Growth Fund stated the following regarding Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"After Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) price appreciated 54% in 1H24, investors became anxious about potential memory weakness, less clear cyclical recovery pace, and whether competitor Samsung will act rationally with capacity expansion. We maintain our long-term positive view on the industry’s demand/supply situation. We believe Micron is well positioned in technology capability, and that its margins will continue to improve."

Overall MU ranks 6th on our list of the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of MU as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MU but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

