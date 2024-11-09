Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.455

The board of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.455 on the 6th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Microchip Technology's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Microchip Technology's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 150.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Microchip Technology Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.71, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Microchip Technology Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Microchip Technology has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Microchip Technology's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Microchip Technology that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

