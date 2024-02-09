Michigan lottery club to split $6 million win, pay off mortgages

A lottery club in Michigan is still in disbelief after winning a whopping $6 million, the Michigan Lottery said Thursday.

The three-person lottery club from Ottawa County won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's 500X Money Maker instant game.

"Our lottery club has been playing together for quite a while, and we always play scratch-off games," the club's representative told the Lottery. "I scratched off the ticket late one night, and when I saw the prize amount of $6 million, I had to look the ticket over several times to make sure I was seeing it right."

The club's representative, who chose to remain anonymous, woke his wife to tell her he believed he had won the top prize. She checked the ticket and confirmed that it was a winner, according to the Lottery.

An Ottawa County lottery club recently won $6 million on a 500X Money Maker instant ticket.

"The next day, I met with the other club members and told them the big news, "the club's representative told the Lottery. "It all still feels surreal."

The members of the lottery club recently claimed their prize, choosing a one-time lump sum that came to about $4.1 million after taxes. That's about $1.4 million each.

The group's members told the Lottery that they intend to pay off their mortgages with their winnings and save the rest.

"It's still hard to believe that we really won," a club member told the Lottery. "I don't think it's going to hit us until we see the new balance in our bank accounts."

They group bought their winning ticket at the Down The Hatch Party Store in Holland, the Lottery said.

What is 500X Money Maker?

Since its launch in September 2023, 500X Money Maker has rewarded players over $90 million in winnings. Each $50 ticket allows players to win a prize between $75 and $6 million.

What are the odds of 500X Money Maker?

The overall odds of winning any prize in 500X Money Maker are one in 3.43. There are still over $233 million worth of prizes available, including two top prizes of $6 million, 20 prizes of $50,000, and 409 prizes of $5,000.

Story continues

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan lottery club wins $6 million in scratch-off game