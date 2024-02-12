Michelin posts record FY profit after price mix effect, cautious for 2024

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris

(Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin on Monday reported record results, including a slightly better-than-expected segment operating income, citing the delayed positive impact of its 2022 price adjustments, but remains cautious for the new fiscal year as it enters an uncertain market environment.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment posted segment operating income at 3.57 billion euros ($3.85 billion) for the full-year period, beating analysts' forecast of 3.42 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

Logistics issues linked to the Red Sea crisis weighed 4% on the group's finished product flows, mainly natural rubber, Chief financial officer Yves Chapot said in an interview with Reuters, adding the crisis will have a "reasonably marginal" impact on 2024 results.

Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels away from the strategic Red Sea commercial route following attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, leading Michelin to halt activity in some of its Spanish factories on two occasions, due to delays in shipments of raw materials.

"We are in a market context that remains complicated, a European situation that is not very bright, a China that is starting up again but not with growth as strong as it was a few years ago, and many other unknowns," Chapot added.

Michelin said it now expects 2024 segment operating income above 3.5 billion euros, below analyst expectations of 3.59 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; edited by David Evans)