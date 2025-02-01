Michael Jordan, Venus Williams: Here's how much celebrities paid in Treasure Coast property taxes

What do southeast Florida's Treasure Coast residents and A-list property owners have in common? They have to pay property taxes.

The Treasure Coast is an attractive option for celebrities because of its laid-back environment away from hounding paparazzi and the limelight of South Florida. But how much does owning property cost its A-list residents?

Here's the property tax bill due for Treasure Coast celebrities. Property taxes can be paid between Nov. 1 and March 31 before they become delinquent. The earlier the property tax bill is paid, the bigger the discount the owner receives before the March 31 deadline.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean first purchased a property in 2022 on Florida's Hutchinson Island for $10.2 million. In August 2023, Aldean purchased a plot of land near his current property for $2.68 million.

Property tax bill: $126,352.08 $96,051.24 for his 2022 property $30,300.84 for his 2023 property

Assessed value $5.96 million for his 2022 property $1.9 million for his 2023 property

Residence: Martin County

Occupation: Country musician

Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Gloria and Emilio Estefan own a home in Vero Beach, which they purchased in 2002 for $1.35 million. They also own the oceanfront hotel Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach.

Property tax bill: $182,956.86 $29,257.32 for their 2002 property $153,699.54 for Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa

Assessed value $2.1 million for 2002 property $9.8 million for Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa

Residence: Indian River County

Occupation: Latin musicians

Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly pose for portraits at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City on Nov. 7, 2024. They return as Rip and Beth for part 2 of season 5 of the television series 'Yellowstone' kicking off on Nov. 10, 2024.

Cole Hauser purchased a home in Sewalls Point in 2021 for $4.2 million.

Property tax bill: $65,522.03

Assessed value: $4.18 million

Residence: Martin County

Occupation: Actor

Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan returned to basketball after a brief stint at baseball, and scored 55 points against the Knicks wearing the number 45 at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 1995. It was only his fifth game back from retirement, and the Bulls beat the Knicks 113-111.

Michael Jordan has multiple homes and businesses throughout South Florida. On the Treasure Coast, Jordan has his exclusive, members-only golf club Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound. The property was purchased in 2018 for $247,600.

The club first opened in 2019.

In February 2019, the South Florida Water Management District fined developers about $8,000 for polluting the South Fork of the St. Lucie River. Construction along the canal on the property sent dirty water through a series of nearby canals and into the South Folk, the district reported in 2018.

Property tax bill: $184,197.93

Assessed value: $11.6 million

Residence: Martin County

Occupation: Former Chicago Bulls basketball player

Khalil Mack

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack purchased his Vero Beach home in 2014 for $290,000.

Property tax bill: $4,192.75

Assessed value: $336,765

Residence: Indian River County

Occupation: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker

