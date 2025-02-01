Michael Jordan, Venus Williams: Here's how much celebrities paid in Treasure Coast property taxes

What do southeast Florida's Treasure Coast residents and A-list property owners have in common? They have to pay property taxes.
The Treasure Coast is an attractive option for celebrities because of its laid-back environment away from hounding paparazzi and the limelight of South Florida. But how much does owning property cost its A-list residents?
Here's the property tax bill due for Treasure Coast celebrities. Property taxes can be paid between Nov. 1 and March 31 before they become delinquent. The earlier the property tax bill is paid, the bigger the discount the owner receives before the March 31 deadline.
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean first purchased a property in 2022 on Florida's Hutchinson Island for $10.2 million. In August 2023, Aldean purchased a plot of land near his current property for $2.68 million.
-
Property tax bill: $126,352.08
-
$96,051.24 for his 2022 property
-
$30,300.84 for his 2023 property
-
-
Assessed value
-
$5.96 million for his 2022 property
-
$1.9 million for his 2023 property
-
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Country musician
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan own a home in Vero Beach, which they purchased in 2002 for $1.35 million. They also own the oceanfront hotel Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach.
-
Property tax bill: $182,956.86
-
$29,257.32 for their 2002 property
-
$153,699.54 for Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa
-
-
Assessed value
-
$2.1 million for 2002 property
-
$9.8 million for Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa
-
-
Residence: Indian River County
-
Occupation: Latin musicians
Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser purchased a home in Sewalls Point in 2021 for $4.2 million.
-
Property tax bill: $65,522.03
-
Assessed value: $4.18 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Actor
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan has multiple homes and businesses throughout South Florida. On the Treasure Coast, Jordan has his exclusive, members-only golf club Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound. The property was purchased in 2018 for $247,600.
The club first opened in 2019.
In February 2019, the South Florida Water Management District fined developers about $8,000 for polluting the South Fork of the St. Lucie River. Construction along the canal on the property sent dirty water through a series of nearby canals and into the South Folk, the district reported in 2018.
-
Property tax bill: $184,197.93
-
Assessed value: $11.6 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Former Chicago Bulls basketball player
Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack purchased his Vero Beach home in 2014 for $290,000.
-
Property tax bill: $4,192.75
-
Assessed value: $336,765
-
Residence: Indian River County
-
Occupation: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker
Nick Saban
Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching the University of Alabama football program in January, a few months after purchasing a $17.5 million home on the exclusive Jupiter Island.
-
Property tax bill: $242,640.75
-
Assessed value: $14.9 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Former University of Alabama football coach
Leslie Wexner
Leslie Wexner bought his $55 million Jupiter Island home from Greg Norman, an Australian professional golfer, in 2021.
-
Property tax bill: $868,204.47
-
Assessed value: $52.5 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Former CEO of Victoria's Secret
Venus Williams
Venus Williams bought her $9.6 million Jupiter Island home in 2019.
-
Property tax bill: $211,641.51
-
Assessed value: $11.1 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Professional tennis player
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has owned his property on Jupiter Island since 2007, Architectural Digest reports. He reportedly purchased the property between $40 million to $44.5 million, according to various media reports.
-
Property tax bill: $813,177.43
-
Assessed value: $50 million
-
Residence: Martin County
-
Occupation: Professional golfer
Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Here's how much stars paid in Treasure Coast property taxes last year