Michael Gove urged to reject M&S Marble Arch redevelopment for a second time

Michael Gove should stand his ground and block Marks & Spencer’s flagship Marble Arch redevelopment for a second time, campaigners have said, despite the High Court forcing the Housing Secretary to reconsider.

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said the Housing Secretary would be “firmly justified” in once again refusing M&S’s request to demolish its flagship Oxford Street building.

Mr Gove rejected the plans last year and SAVE Britain’s Heritage said he would be justified in coming to the same conclusion to block the project a second time. The Housing Secretary has been forced to reconsider his decision after a successful legal challenge by M&S.

Ms Billings said: “M&S’s destructive plans were conceived more than six years ago and they’re looking increasingly outdated.

“So much has changed since then, from our understanding of the sustainability impacts of demolition and re-building from scratch – to the widespread public interest in this case and growing awareness about the need for change.”

In a letter to Mr Gove seen by The Telegraph, SAVE Britain’s Heritage said events since the initial decision supported a continued block on the scheme.

They pointed to proposals currently under consultation at Westminster Council that would block the bulldozing of properties that could instead be improved by renovations.

Rival retailers near M&S’s Marble Arch store have been able to revive ageing sites, which the campaigners said cast doubt over the department store’s claim it is unable to retrofit tis Marble Arch building.

Ms Billings said there appeared to be “no shortage of appetite to reuse such buildings”.

The comments came in response to a call for evidence from Mr Gove after reopening his investigation into the proposed redevelopment. M&S is also understood to have submitted new evidence to the Secretary of State in support of its project.

Sacha Berendji, M&S operations director, said there was “nothing new in SAVE’s submission” and said the retailer had provided a legal commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the development. M&S has also provided new analysis on heritage and on the importance of the scheme.

Mr Berendji added: “We hope on the basis of this new evidence that the Secretary of State approves the scheme and demonstrates that this government supports sustainable investment in Britain’s high streets and town centres.”

The fresh review follows a High Court ruling in March that found Mr Gove’s initial decision to block the project was unlawful.

Mr Gove had argued that the project would “fail to support the transition to a low-carbon future, and would overall fail to encourage the reuse of existing resources, including the conversion of existing buildings”.

However, the High Court judge agreed with M&S that Mr Gove had “misinterpreted and wrongly applied planning policy” by blocking the scheme.

Mrs Justice Lieven said the Housing Secretary had “failed to grapple with the implications of refusal”, with the independent inspector having “raised the possibility that if there is no significant change to the store it might be occupied by multiple traders, including American candy and luggage type stores”.

M&S was successful on five of the six challenges it brought.

The project has sparked months of bitter arguments between the Government and M&S, with Stuart Machin, the retailer’s chief executive, last year claiming the decision was “anti-business”. Writing in The Telegraph, he said it would have a “chilling effect” on investment across the country.

M&S and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.