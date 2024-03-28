Michael Gove backtracks on no-fault eviction ban after backlash from landlord MPs

The Levelling Up Secretary's Renters Reform Bill has already been significantly delayed - Lucy North/PA Wire

Michael Gove has been forced to backtrack on a manifesto pledge to ban no-fault evictions following a backlash from landlord MPs.

In a letter to Conservative MPs seen by The Telegraph on Thursday, levelling up minister Jacob Young laid out a series of amendments to the incoming Renters Reform Bill.

This included a commitment for the Lord Chancellor to review the “readiness” of the courts before no-fault evictions, otherwise known as Section 21, can be banned.

Other concessions include banning tenants from leaving in the first six months of entering into a new rolling tenancy, and exempting all student landlords – not just those with larger properties – from key parts of the Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after a backlash from some 50 backbench MPs, many of whom are landlords, raising concerns that the Bill would breed uncertainty and drive property investors out of the market.

The Bill will return to the House of Commons for Report Stage after Easter recess, which begins tomorrow and ends on April 12.

But questions are being raised as to whether the Bill, which has already been significantly delayed, will make it through Parliament at all amid calls for a general election as soon as June.

In his letter, Mr Young told MPs: “I know some colleagues and constituents have been concerned about aspects of our reforms ... Having listened to MPs and the sector, we will bring forward amendments addressing outstanding concerns.

“These improvements have the support of main landlord groups, including the National Residential Landlord Association (NRLA) and Large Agents Representation Group (LARG) – which are calling for [the] Government to ‘crack on’ with the Bill and give much needed certainty to the sector.”

One backbench MP told The Telegraph that his colleagues would continue to push for a further concession on rolling tenancies.

He said: “The only thing they haven’t conceded on is fixed-term tenancies which I’m sure colleagues will continue to press. It should be down to individuals whether or not they enter into a fixed-term tenancy.”

Story continues

The Bill, as it stands, will scrap fixed-term tenancies, allowing renters to stay in their rental homes indefinitely.

It sets in stone earlier promises from Mr Gove that the ban on no-fault evictions – a 2019 manifesto pledge – would be delayed until after the court system was reformed to deal with the changes.

Mr Young has also promised to commission an “annual parliamentary update” on the state of the private rented sector to monitor the effect of the reforms – including data on the supply, size and location of properties.

Landlord instructions, which are when a new investor pays an estate agent to market their property, have continued to dwindle – down 17pc in February.

This marks the 19th successive negative reading, according to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ latest report in which members say buy-to-let landlords are cashing in and exiting the market.

The Government has vowed to press ahead with the Bill before a general election this year. But campaigners for renters fear any amendment to fix court backlogs could significantly push out the time by which no-fault evictions can be banned.

Tom Darling, campaign manager at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “So now we see the price the Government has paid in their Faustian bargain with the landlord lobby. Selling renters down the river with concessions that will put off the vast majority of renters from feeling the benefits of these reforms indefinitely.

“The Government’s flagship legislation to help renters is fast becoming a landlord’s charter. Renters will be hoping to see significant changes to the Bill in the House of Lords – otherwise this legislation will hardly be an improvement on the status quo.”

Chris Norris, chief executive of the NRLA, said the Government appeared to have recognised landlords’ concerns in full. He said this included concerns about the courts, uncertainty around tenants being able to immediately serve notice at the beginning of a tenancy, as well as student landlords being at risk of being left with empty properties for months on end.

He added: “It looks like a good balance could be struck. Hopefully this indicates that we’ll soon get a date for the remaining stages.”

Recommended

The one last big mistake that Michael Gove is determined to make

Read more