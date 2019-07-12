Miami Dolphins Score Litecoin to Spike Ballin’ Crypto Payments

The Miami Dolphins have an official cryptocurrency - Litecoin. | Source: Shutterstock

Litecoin could help boost cryptocurrency to an even broader audience. On Friday, the foundation behind the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency announced a partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The deal makes Litecoin the official cryptocurrency of the American football team and enables cryptocurrency payments for select products.

Charlie Lee, Litecoin’s creator and the managing director of the Litecoin Foundation, was positive about the announcement:

We’re thrilled to see Litecoin become the official cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins. This collaboration propels Litecoin in front of an audience of millions of people around the world at a time where adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to gain momentum and the ecosystem is able to support real world use cases in ways previously not possible. We see this as a powerful way to raise awareness and educate people about Litecoin and cryptocurrencies on a tremendous scale.

Litecoin Reaches Sports Fans

The deal means that Litecoin will enjoy in-game advertising through the team’s Hard Rock Stadium, as well as through its online spaces. This partnership will launch for the 2019 NFL season.

