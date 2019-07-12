The Miami Dolphins Now Have an ‘Official Crypto’ – And It’s Litecoin

The American football team has teamed up with the Litecoin Foundation to accept cryptocurrency payments.

American football team the Miami Dolphins have teamed up with the Litecoin Foundation to accept cryptocurrency payments.

Announced by the Litecoin Foundation on Thursday, the partnership will kick off on Sept. 5 – the start of the 2019 NFL season – and sees the Dolphins accept litecoin as their “official cryptocurrency.”

In effect, that means that fans at home games at the Hard Rock Stadium will be able to pay with litecoin and bitcoin when buying tickets for the Dolphin’s 50/50 raffle, which gives half of proceeds to the Miami Dolphins Foundation and its charitable causes.

The crypto payments will be made possible by a third partner in the deal, Aliant Payments.

Charlie Lee, litecoin creator and managing director of the Litecoin Foundation, said:

“This collaboration propels Litecoin in front of an audience of millions of people around the world at a time where adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to gain momentum and the ecosystem is able to support real world use cases in ways previously not possible. We see this as a powerful way to raise awareness and educate people about Litecoin and cryptocurrencies on a tremendous scale.”



While perhaps a minor role in the popular pro football team’s money-making machine, the move marks the Litecoin Foundation’s latest effort to raise awareness about its cryptocurrency and the technology in general.

Last December, the foundation also partnered with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), one of the leading mixed martial arts organizations, in a deal to display the litecoin logo on the canvas of the fight octagon at an event involving a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

At press time, the price of litecoin is $105, up 3.4 percent over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Miami Dolphins image via Shutterstock