Mi Technovation Berhad's (KLSE:MI) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Most readers would already be aware that Mi Technovation Berhad's (KLSE:MI) stock increased significantly by 40% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Mi Technovation Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mi Technovation Berhad is:

6.8% = RM74m ÷ RM1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mi Technovation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Mi Technovation Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.1%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Mi Technovation Berhad reported a moderate 5.9% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mi Technovation Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 10% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mi Technovation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mi Technovation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for Mi Technovation Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Mi Technovation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 47%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Mi Technovation Berhad's future ROE will be 8.1% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Mi Technovation Berhad. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

