MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 12% to US$79.75. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$837m and statutory earnings per share of US$4.80 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that MGP Ingredients is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for MGP Ingredients

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering MGP Ingredients, is for revenues of US$757.4m in 2024. This implies a definite 9.5% reduction in MGP Ingredients' revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 27% to US$6.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$788.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.12 in 2024. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$127even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MGP Ingredients at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.5% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.9% per year. It's pretty clear that MGP Ingredients' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at US$127, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for MGP Ingredients going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of MGP Ingredients' balance sheet, and whether we think MGP Ingredients is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.