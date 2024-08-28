Mexico stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/BMV IPC down 0.07%

Investing.com – Mexico stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Materials, Consumer Staples and Telecoms Services sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Mexico, the S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the S&P/BMV IPC were Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB De CV Class B (BMV:GAPB), which rose 8.05% or 24.86 points to trade at 334.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Grupo Aeroportuario Del CentroNorte (BMV:OMAB) added 3.64% or 5.30 points to end at 151.07 and Alsea , S.A.B. De C.V. (BMV:ALSEA) was up 2.59% or 1.43 points to 56.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Industrias Penoles Sab De CV (BMV:PEOLES), which fell 2.91% or 7.19 points to trade at 238.29 at the close. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. De C.V. (BMV:GMEXICOB) declined 2.45% or 2.49 points to end at 98.90 and Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV (BMV:ORBIA) was down 1.91% or 0.41 points to 21.09.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Mexico Stock Exchange by 135 to 99 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB De CV Class B (BMV:GAPB) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.05% or 24.86 to 334.91.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.55% or 14.00 to $2,538.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.52% or 1.15 to hit $74.38 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.05% or 0.04 to trade at $77.38 a barrel.

USD/MXN was up 0.04% to 19.65, while EUR/MXN unchanged 0.02% to 21.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.51% at 100.97.

