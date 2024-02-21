MeVis Medical Solutions AG (ETR:M3V) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

MeVis Medical Solutions (ETR:M3V) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MeVis Medical Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MeVis Medical Solutions is:

35% = €6.2m ÷ €18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.35 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MeVis Medical Solutions' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that MeVis Medical Solutions has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. For this reason, MeVis Medical Solutions' five year net income decline of 7.8% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared MeVis Medical Solutions' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 0.9% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MeVis Medical Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MeVis Medical Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

MeVis Medical Solutions doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that MeVis Medical Solutions certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for MeVis Medical Solutions visit our risks dashboard for free.

