Metsa Board Oyj (FRA:MSRB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Quarterly Sales: EUR499 million in Q3.

Year-to-Date Sales: Just under EUR1.5 billion.

Operating Result (Jan-Sep): EUR73 million, down from EUR121 million last year.

Operating Margin: 4.9% for the review period.

Paperboard Delivery Volumes: Increased by almost 50,000 tonnes in Q3.

Insurance Compensation: EUR23 million recorded in Q3 operating result.

Comparable Return on Capital Employed (Q3): 7.3%.

Net Debt: Approximately EUR350 million.

Leverage: 2.0, below the maximum target level of 2.5.

Free Cash Flow: EUR25 million negative for the rolling 12 months.

Total Investments (Jan-Sep): EUR121 million.

Estimated Total Investments for 2024: EUR175 million to EUR200 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Paperboard production volumes increased significantly, with over 100,000 tonnes more compared to Q3 last year.

Insurance compensation of EUR23 million was recorded in Q3, partially offsetting losses from the Kemi mill explosion.

The company renewed its dividend policy, aiming to pay at least half of the financial period's result as dividends.

Folding boxboard sales have strengthened in each market area, particularly in EMEA.

Metsa Board Oyj's strategy focuses on growing in fiber-based packaging materials and renewing industrial operations, with investments aimed at improving competitiveness and sustainability.

Negative Points

Market pulp delivery volumes fell sharply in Q3, primarily due to weak demand in China.

The operating result for January-September was EUR73 million, significantly lower than the EUR121 million in the same period last year.

Cash flow has been unsatisfactory, with operating cash flow negative for most of the year.

Net debt rose to approximately EUR350 million, the highest level in the last five years.

The company expects Q4 operating results to be weaker than Q3, with potential impacts from seasonal demand slowdowns and rising costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the pricing situation for paperboards in Q3 compared to Q2? A: The prices did not decline; the difference is due to a weaker mix. For Q4, we expect prices to remain stable. - Mika Joukio, CEO

Q: What is the current capacity utilization in paperboards, and how do you plan to manage it in Q4? A: Husum and Kemi mills are running full due to ramp-up phases, but other mills have taken downtime due to weaker order inflow. We will continue to curtail production and may implement temporary layoffs if the situation persists. - Mika Joukio, CEO

