Methanex to acquire OCI's methanol business in $2.05 billion deal

Methanex Corporation plant is seen in Medicine Hat

(Reuters) - Canadian methanol producer Methanex said on Sunday it will acquire Dutch green fuel-maker OCI Global's methanol business in a $2.05 billion deal.

The deal includes $1.15 billion in cash, the issuance of 9.9 million shares of Methanex valued at $450 million, it said, adding that it is taking on about $450 million in debt and leases.

OCI will become the second-largest shareholder of Methanex, with about 13% of the company, it said.

OCI had sold its clean ammonia project in Texas to Australia's Woodside Energy for $2.35 billion earlier last month.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)