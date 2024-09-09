Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,781.43
    -206.87 (-0.90%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,408.42
    -94.99 (-1.73%)
     

  • DOW

    40,345.41
    -410.39 (-1.01%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7377
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    68.68
    +1.01 (+1.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    74,527.19
    +876.80 (+1.19%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    +0.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,527.20
    +2.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,091.41
    -40.64 (-1.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7100
    -0.0210 (-0.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,513.50
    +55.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.38
    +2.48 (+12.46%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,181.47
    -60.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,744.73
    -646.74 (-1.78%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6655
    +0.0011 (+0.17%)
     

Methanex to acquire OCI's methanol business in $2.05 billion deal

Reuters
·1 min read
Methanex Corporation plant is seen in Medicine Hat

(Reuters) - Canadian methanol producer Methanex said on Sunday it will acquire Dutch green fuel-maker OCI Global's methanol business in a $2.05 billion deal.

The deal includes $1.15 billion in cash, the issuance of 9.9 million shares of Methanex valued at $450 million, it said, adding that it is taking on about $450 million in debt and leases.

OCI will become the second-largest shareholder of Methanex, with about 13% of the company, it said.

OCI had sold its clean ammonia project in Texas to Australia's Woodside Energy for $2.35 billion earlier last month.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)